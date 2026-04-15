MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results: 76.01% pass Higher Secondary, 73.42% clear High School exams

MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results link: The results of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Classes 10, 12 have been announced today by Chief Minister Yadav at a press conference on April 15. Students can check their MP Board Results 2026 on the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in. This year, the Class 10 exam is topped by Pratiba Singh Solanki with 499/500 marks.



Mpbse.nic.in, MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 LIVE [OUT]

Additionally, students will be able to check their results directly on the IE Education Portal. Once released, candidates can click here to check MP Class 10th Result 2026, and click here for MPBSE Class 12th Results 2026.

As for class 12, a total of 6,15,498 students have registered for the exam. Of them, 6,13,634 students appeared for the exam, and 4,66,406 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for class 12 is 76.01 per cent.

MP Board 12th Result | MP Board 10th Result 2026

In class 1o, as many as 7,92,789 students registered for their exam, of which, 7,87,733 students had appeared for the exam and 5,78,328 students had successfully passed the exam. The total pass percentage was 73.42 per cent.

The MPBSE Class 12 exam was held between February 7 and March 5 over 25 days. The Class 12 MPBSE exams were held from 9 am to 12 noon.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Class 12 result date in the past

Last year, the MPBSE Class 12 board results were announced on May 6. The exams commenced from February 25 to March 25. Last year, a total of 613,414 students passed the exam, with a pass percentage of 76.22%.

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Class 12 secondary results in 2024: The Class 12 results were announced on April 24. For Class 12, the overall pass rate in 2024 was 64.48 per cent.

In 2023, the results of class 12 were announced on May 25. 729426 students appeared in the class 12 exam of MPBSE in 2023 with a pass percentage of 55.28. The result of class 12 in 2022 was declared on April 29.

In 2021, the MPBSE declared the results of class 12 on 29 July. The pass percentage in 2021 was 100 per cent.

Additionally, the MPBSE has released the official timetable for the second examination 2026 for Classes 10 and 12. The detailed schedule is now available on the board’s official website, mpbse.nic.in.

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As per the timetable, the Class 10 (High School) second examinations will be conducted between May 7 and May 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) second examinations will begin on May 7 and conclude on May 25, 2026. All exams will be held in a single shift, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.