MP Board Classes 10, 12 exams postponed, not cancelled: MPBSE

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued a fresh circular regarding the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The board has clarified in the circular that the exams for class 10 and 12 have not been cancelled. The exams have been postponed due to the unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, tweeted the information and said that various alternatives are being considered for class 10, 12 exams.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा आयोजित 10वीं /12वीं की परीक्षाओं के संबंध में विभिन्न विकल्पों पर विचार किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही निर्णय लेकर अवगत कराया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/urqT1Yr3i2 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 26, 2021

The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from April 30 onwards. However, it has now been deferred by a month. The final decision on board exams will be taken after assessing the coronavirus situation.

The announcement is likely to be made on June 1 and the board will soon issue a new amended schedule.

The MP government had earlier declared summer holidays for students of classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13 keeping in mind the safety and health of students.

The MPBSE had also announced that not only the exams will be held on a syllabus curtailed by 30 per cent, there will also be at least 30 per cent MCQs in every subject. While MCQs have been added, the length of answers has also been reduced. There will be no long-form questions in the upcoming boards. The highest marks assigned to each question will be four and students will have to write 125 to 150 word-long answers for these.