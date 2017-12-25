MP Board class 10, 12 exams 2018 to begin from March, check datesheet here

MP Board time table 2018: Madhya Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 examinations on the official website. The board will conduct class 10 exam from March 5 and it will end on March 31. Similarly, class 12 exams 2018 will commence from March 1 and will conclude on April 3. The examinations will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The exams for physically challenged students will be held from 1pm to 4 pm. The date sheet is available at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board class 10 exam 2018 time table

March 5: Third Language (General) :- Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Kannada & Oriya.

March 9: Mathematics

(Only for deaf and dumb students)- Painting, (only for blind students)- Music

March 13: Social Science

March 16: Science

March 21: Second and Third Language (General)- English

March 24: Second & Third Language (General)- Hindi

March 27: First Language (Special) :- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu,

March 31: NSQF IT/ITES, Security VOC

MP Board class 12 exam 2018 time table

March 1: Special Language Hindi (including vocational students)

March 7: Special Language Sanskrit

March 8: Special Language English (including vocational students)

March 10: Second Language (General)- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Kannada and Oriya.

March 12: Economics, First Question Paper VOC

March 13: Indian Music

March 14: History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. Science and Maths useful for agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile

March 15: Drawing and Designing

March 17: Biology

March 20: Higher Mathematics

March 22: Political Science, Animal Hus. Milk Trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Business Economics, Second Question Paper VOC

March 23: Biotechnology

March 26: Geography, Chemistry, Crop. Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health, Third Question Paper Vocational Course (VOC)

March 27: NSQF IT/ITES, Security VOC

March 28: Bookkeeping and Accountancy

March 31: Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Art Group), Foundation Course, Environment Education and Rural Development (VOC)

April 2: Informatics Practices

April 3: Special Language Urdu