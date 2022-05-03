MP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment schedule released; registration begins tomorrow

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the class 10 and 12 compartment exam schedule. As per the date sheet, the compartment exam for class 12 will begin for June 20 while class 10 exams will begin on June 21.

The exam form for compartment exams will be released on May 4. Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 359 for each subject for which they want to appear.

MP board exams for class 10 were conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10, 2022 while class 12 exams were conducted between February 17 to March 12. The results for both classes was announced on April 29. This year, the class 12 result has been 72.72 per cent. Similarly, the high school examination result has been 59.54 per cent.

“In the merit list of high school examination (class 10) results, 55 girls and 40 boys (95 in total) have got a place. In class 12, 93 girls and 60 boys (153) have featured in the merit list . This year also girl students have secured more positions than boys,’ said Inder Singh Parmar.

Pragati Mittal topped the class 12 board with a score of 494 out of 500. The pass percentage of girls in class 12 is 75.64 per cent and for boys, it is 69.94 per cent. For Class 12, as many as 93 girls and 60 boys (153) have secured a place on the merit list.