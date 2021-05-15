MP Board cancels Class 10 exams, postpones Class 12

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Friday cancelled class 10 examination and deferred class 12 exams till further orders. The decision was taken by the state government due to rising in COVID-19 cases across the state. The notice is available on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE, as per the official notice, will announce result for class 10 will be declared on the basis of internal assessment. The evaluation criteria has been released on May 15. The class 10 results will be based on half-yearly exams, unit tests, internal assessments and pre-board exams.

The dates for the class 12 exams will be announced 20 days prior to the exam.

Last week, the board cancelled classes 10 and 12 practical exams amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases. The practical exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 20 onwards.

The MP government has also declared summer holidays for students of classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13 keeping in mind the safety and health of students.