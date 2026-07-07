MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: Results out at rskmp.in, know how to check

The marksheet available on rskmp.in, will serve as a provisional scorecard.

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: The State Education Centre (Rajya Shiksha Kendra) in Madhya Pradesh has today declared the results for the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-examinations at 2 pm. Students who took the supplementary examinations can check their scores on the official results portal at rskmp.in/result.aspx. For more information, students can check and visit education.indianexpress.com.

How to check MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Results 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at rskmp.in/result.aspx.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 5 or Class 8 Re-exam Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Students can check and download the results till they receive official marksheets from the board.