MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: Results out at rskmp.in, know how to check

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: The State Education Centre (Rajya Shiksha Kendra) in Madhya Pradesh has today declared the results for the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-examinations at 2 pm. Students who took the supplementary examinations can check their scores on the official results portal at rskmp.in/result.aspx. For more information, students can check and visit education.indianexpress.com.
Step 1: Visit the official website at rskmp.in/result.aspx.
Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 5 or Class 8 Re-exam Result 2026.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.
Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.
Step 5: Students can check and download the results till they receive official marksheets from the board.
The marksheet is available on rskmp.in, will serve as a provisional scorecard. It will include details such as the student’s name, roll number, school name, subject‑wise marks, total marks, and pass status.
The re-examinations for Class 5 and Class 8 were conducted by the State Education Centre from June 16 to June 23, 2026, for students from government schools, private schools, and registered madrasas across Madhya Pradesh. According to the department, more than 1.17 lakh Class 5 students and over 1.32 lakh Class 8 students appeared for the re-examinations this year.
In the main examination, the pass percentage for RSKMP Class 5 stood at 95.14%, while Class 8 recorded a pass rate of 93.83%. This, as per the board, has improved nearly 3% over last year’s performance.
Last year, the board had declared the MP Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 28. The overall pass percentage last year, in Class 5, was 92.70 per cent, while in Class 8, it was 90.02 per cent.
In 2024, the pass percentages in Class 5 and Class 8 were 75.21 per cent and 73.19 per cent. In the MP Board Class 5 results in 2024, the pass percentage among the girl students was 48.3 per cent, while among the boy students, it was 51.7 per cent. In Class 8 MP board result 2024, 48.4 per cent of the girl students appearing in the exam passed, and 51.6 per cent of the boy students appearing have qualified.