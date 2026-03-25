MP Board Class 5th, 8th result 2026 today at rskmp.in

RSK MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) today, March 25 will be announcing the Class 5 and Class 8 exam results. Students who appeared for the 2026 exams will be able to check the RSKMP result from the official website – rskmp.in. The MP board Class 5, 8 results will be declared at 11.30 am today.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here
The MP Board Class 5 exam started on February 20 and concluded on February 26, 2026. The MP Board Class 8 exam was also held in February. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
To check the MP board Class 5 and 8 results online, students have to enter their roll code and roll number in the result login window. Students will also provided with the option to access and download their MP board Class 5, 8 results via a QR code.
Last year, the board had declared the result on March 28. The overall pass percentage last year, in Class 5 was 92.70 per cent, while in Class 8, it was 90.02 per cent.
In 2024, the pass percentages in Class 5 and Class 8 were 75.21 per cent and 73.19 per cent. In the MP Board Class 5 results in 2024, the pass percentage among the girl students was 48.3 per cent while among the boy students, it was 51.7 per cent. In Class 8 MP board result 2024, 48.4 per cent of the girl students appearing the exam passed and 51.6 per cent of the boy students appearing have qualified.
In 2023, in MP Board Class 5, the pass percentage among the girl students was 48.3 per cent while among the boy students, it is 51.7 per cent. In Class 8 too, the pass percentage among the girl students was lower than that of boys. 48.4 per cent of the girl students appearing the exam passed and 51.6 per cent of the boy students appearing have qualified.