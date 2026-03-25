MP Board Class 5th, 8th result 2026 today at rskmp.in

RSK MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) today, March 25 will be announcing the Class 5 and Class 8 exam results. Students who appeared for the 2026 exams will be able to check the RSKMP result from the official website – rskmp.in. The MP board Class 5, 8 results will be declared at 11.30 am today.

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

The MP Board Class 5 exam started on February 20 and concluded on February 26, 2026. The MP Board Class 8 exam was also held in February. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

To check the MP board Class 5 and 8 results online, students have to enter their roll code and roll number in the result login window. Students will also provided with the option to access and download their MP board Class 5, 8 results via a QR code.