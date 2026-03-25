MP Board 2nd exam time table 2026 releases for Classes 10 and 12

As per the timetable, the Class 10 (High School) second examinations will be conducted from May 7 to May 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) second examinations will begin on May 7 and conclude on May 25, 2026. All exams will be held in a single shift, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 01:10 PM IST
mpbseStudents must reach the examination center at least 30 to 45 minutes before the start of the exam. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ representational)
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The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the official timetable for the second examination 2026 for Classes 10 and 12. The detailed schedule is now available on the board’s official website, mpbse.nic.in.

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As per the timetable, the Class 10 (High School) second examinations will be conducted between May 7 and May 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) second examinations will begin on May 7 and conclude on May 25, 2026. All exams will be held in a single shift, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

For more updates on MP Board exams and results, check IE Education.

The board has scheduled practical examinations during the same period. Candidates appearing for practical subjects will have to contact their respective examination centres to know the exact date and time of their practical exams.

The timetable includes subject-wise exam dates along with important instructions for candidates. Students are required to carefully review the schedule and appear for exams as per the subjects they have registered for.

According to the official guidelines, candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre on all exam days. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card. Students are also advised to reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

The board has reiterated that all examinees must strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the timetable and maintain discipline during the examination process.

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The Second Examination provides an opportunity for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main board exams to improve their performance without losing an academic year.

Students can download the complete timetable PDF from the official website and keep a printed copy for reference.

 

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