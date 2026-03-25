MP Board 2nd exam time table 2026 releases for Classes 10 and 12

Students must reach the examination center at least 30 to 45 minutes before the start of the exam. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ representational)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the official timetable for the second examination 2026 for Classes 10 and 12. The detailed schedule is now available on the board’s official website, mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 Today: Check Here

As per the timetable, the Class 10 (High School) second examinations will be conducted between May 7 and May 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) second examinations will begin on May 7 and conclude on May 25, 2026. All exams will be held in a single shift, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

For more updates on MP Board exams and results, check IE Education.

The board has scheduled practical examinations during the same period. Candidates appearing for practical subjects will have to contact their respective examination centres to know the exact date and time of their practical exams.