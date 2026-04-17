MP Board 2026 Class 10th, 12th Improvement Dates: Who can apply for second board exams? FAQs here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) will be conducting the second board examination for Class 10 high school and Class 12 higher secondary students from May 7 to 25. Students will be able to appear in re-examinations for failed subjects or for improvement. The application for the second board exams are underway and will end on April 22.

“The examination application forms can be filled through MP Online Portal within seven days from the date of declaration of the result of the main examination,” the board said in a post on X.

महत्वपूर्ण सूचना द्वितीय परीक्षा 🗓️7 से 25 मई 2026 तक हाई स्कूल एवं हायर सेकेण्डरी के अनुत्तीर्ण विषयों की परीक्षा देने अथवा सुधार के लिए द्वितीय परीक्षा का आयोजन विस्तृत जानकारी एवं परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम मंडल की वेबसाइट https://t.co/K8U6Dm4Xoo पर उपलब्ध pic.twitter.com/HsvZN4C5eH — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 16, 2026

The board on April 15 declared the MP board 2026 Class 10 and MP board 2026 Class 12 results. The pass percentage for regular students in Class 10 is recorded at 73.42 per cent and in the Class 12, it is 76.01 per cent.

Question: Who can apply for MPBSE Class 10, 12 improvement exams?

Answer: Under the National Education Policy 2020, the MPBSE is conducting a second examination to improve marks in the failed subjects or improve marks, in place of the supplementary examination previously conducted.

Read More | MP Board Class 10th, 12th toppers credit family, teachers for their success; many aim UPSC CSE

Question: How to apply for the second board exams?

Answer: To participate in the second examination, students will be able to fill out the application form at MP Online kiosks at mpbse.nic.in, by providing the subject information for the second examination, roll number, and cash payment based on their main examination results.

Question: Will I have to select the subject I want to take the second board exam?

Answer: Selection of failed subjects in the second examination is mandatory, but selection of passed subjects is optional.

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Question: When will MPBSE release marksheets for the second board exams?

Answer: The mark sheet for the second examination will be issued in the same manner as the main examination.

Question: What are the MP board second exam dates?

Answer: The 2026 High School Second Examination will be held from May 7 to May 19, and the Higher Secondary second examination will be held from May 7 to May 25. The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, at designated examination centers.

Question: What is the last date to register for MP board Class 10, 12 second exams?

Answer: The last date to register for the Class 10 high school and Class 12 higher secondary second examination is April 22.

Question: Will I be able to change my school while applying for second board exams?

Answer: It will be mandatory to fill the online application form for the second examination within the stipulated time period through the same institution through which the examination application form for the first examination was filled, along with the prescribed fee.

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Question: What for practical or internal assesment marks?

Answer: In the second examination, only those students who failed in the practical/ internal examination will be able to appear again in the practical exams, that is, students who passed in the practical/ internal part will not be eligible to appear in the second chance examination. While preparing the result of the second examination, the marks obtained in practical and internal assessment in the subjects passed in the first main examination will be carried over for the second examination.