MP Board 10th Class Result 2026: How to check & download matric scorecards at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE Result 2026 Class 10th: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will today declare their class 10 result. The exam took place from February 11 to March 2, 2026. Students can check their MP Board 2026 results on the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will announce the High School and Higher Secondary results from his office. In addition, the results will also be accessible via DigiLocker and the IE Education portal.

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Candidates will require their MP Board Class 10th login credentials to download their results. Students can download their MPBSE matric results after giving their login details. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can get their actual market by visiting their school.

MP Board 10th Class Result 2026: How to download class 10 results?

To download the marksheet of the class 10 exam, candidates are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary details:

Step 1- Go to the official website of mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link to class 10 results.

Step 3- Enter login credentials, which consist of roll number and date of birth.

Step 4- View the result.

Step 5- Download the result.

Also read | Two board exams: Who is eligible to apply for MPBSE 2nd exam?

Important details to check on the results of class 10:

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Candidates are required to check the following details in their results, as this will be necessary for their college admission purposes.

i) Details of the students.

ii) Roll Number

iii) Marks obtained.

iv) Total marks obtained in all subjects.

v) Qualifying Status of the result.

Students are advised to download and keep a hard copy of the results for their future reference. Once the results are out, candidates can access them through Digilocker, too. To pass the examination, candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. They are required to pass separately in theory and internal assessment. In 2025 and 2024 MPBSE class 10 results are declared on May 6 and April 24, respectively. The board announced their class 10 results on May 25, 2023. In 2022, the results were published on April 29.