MP Board 10th, 12th supplementary result 2018 declared at mpbse.nic.in: How to check

MP Board result 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results of the supplementary exam of Class 10 and Class 12 at mpbse.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website. The supplementary exams are held for the students who flunk in either one or two subjects.

The annual exams for Class 10 and 12 were conducted by the MP Board in March and the results were out in May. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 68 per cent while it is 66 per cent for Class 10. In Class 12 or HSSC, a total of 7,65,358 students have appeared of which 6,00,065 are from the regular category where 4,253 students remained absent.

MP Board 10th, 12th supplementary result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for MPBSE (mpbse.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the results page.

HSC (Class 10th) Examination Result 2018

HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Result 2018

HSSC Vocational Examination Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference

As many as results are withheld of 852 students for some reasons. A total of 1,08,358 failed the exams and nearly 4,05,122 have passed. The number of regular students who gave the supplementary was 81,480.

This year, the declaration of results of classes 10 and 12 by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) by tagging the successful candidates in various ‘caste-based’ categories had triggered a row. The Congress said the move amounted to dividing the state on “caste lines”. The Madhya Pradesh board, however, said there was no caste-wise segregation of students in the results declared on May 14, and that it was just a format of compiling the data.

Girls outshone boys in the merit list of class 10 and 12 examinations. The overall pass percentage stood at 66.54 and 68.07 for Class 10 and Class 12, respectively. A total of 98 girls and 83 boys figured on the merit list for class 10, while 71 girls and 62 boys for Class 12. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the results were better compared to the last year.

