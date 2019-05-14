MP Board 10th, 12th results 2019 date: When and where to check?

MP Class 10, 12 Board 2019 results: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is slated to announce the MP Board class 10 and class 12 results on May 15, 2019. Candidates can check their results on the official websites — mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on partner websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Advertising

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results via SMS service. To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019 result: Students can drop in an SMS on 56263 in this format MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER

Read | MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 date and time

To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2019: Students can send an SMS to 56263 in this format- MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER

Advertising

MP Board HSSC Class 12 2019: When and where to check

1. In order to check the result, students need to login to the official website- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, students can click on the link which reads, “HSSC (Class 12) Examination 2019 result”.

3. A new page will open where the student can enter their details and hit the submit button.

4. After clicking on submit, the student’s MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Students can download the result and take a printout of the same.

READ | With 99.25% ISC score, Kolkata girl Richa Singh dons role of senior cop for a day

The MP Board class 10 exams were conducted between March 1 and March 27, 2019 whereas class 12 exams began on March 2, 2019 and ended on April 2, 2019. Last year, the results were declared on May 14, in 2017, the results came out on May 12. In 2016, the results were announced later than usual in the third week of May, on May 25.

MP Board results had dipped over the last two years since 2016 because Board officials have taken strict measures to curb cheating.