MP Board 10th, 12th results date and time confirmed

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 date and time: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is slated to announce the MP Board Class 10 and 12 results on May 15, 2019. Candidates can check their results on the official websites; mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. The students can check the result from 11 am onwards.

Nearly 21 lakh candidates had appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board exams this year across various centres in the state. Last year, the MP Board Class 12 examination results were declared on May 14, 2018. The MP Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1, 2019 to March 27, 2019 whereas the Class 12 examinations were held from March 2, 2019 to April 2, 2019.

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results via SMS service.

To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019 result: Students can drop in an SMS on 56263 in this format MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER

To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2019: Students can send an SMS to 56263 in this format- MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER

According to the pass percentage trend of the MP Board Class 10 and 12 results over the past two years, the overall pass percentage was recorded below 70 per cent. In 2018, the overall pass percentage for MP Board Class 10 exams was recorded at 66.54 per cent whereas, in 2017, it was recorded at 49.67 per cent.

For Class 12 exams last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 68 per cent. Since there was a hike in the pass percentage last year, it is further expected to rise this year.