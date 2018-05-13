MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: When and where to check at mponline.gov.in

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: The results of Madhya Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 examinations have been declared today, on May 14. The students can check the results through the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net. This year, around 19 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was held in March.

In Class 12 or HSSC, a total of 7,65,358 students have appeared of which 6,00,065 are from the regular category where 4253 students remained absent. Results of 852 students withheld for some reasons. A total of 1,08,358 failed the exams and nearly 4,05,122 have passed. The number of regular students who gave the supplementary exam is 81480.

A total of 11,48,098 students appeared for their Class 10 exams of which the overall pass percentage is 66 per cent. In the regular category candidates, 8,30,942 examinees appeared of which the 10419 did not attend the exams. The result of 684 candidates have been held and a total of 1,89,115 students have failed to clear their HSC exams this year. Overall, 5,45,600 examinees have passed. This year, 85124 regular category students gave the supplementary exams 2018.

The MP board had conducted the Class 10 exam from March 5 to 31 while the exam for Class 12 were held from March 1 to April 3, 2018. As per reports, about 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from Class 12 while nearly 11.48 lakh are from Class 10.

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: When and where to check

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will declare the results today, on May 14. The results will be available at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. In case, examinees face heavy traffic, they can check results at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. While the results were scheduled to be online at 10:30, it will now be available at 11:15 am. The Chief Minister of the Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will announce the results and merit list.

To check the results, candidates have to go to the official websites mentioned above. Enter the roll numbers and password on the space given on the homepage. The result will appear.

MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2018 via SMS

Get MP Class 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS

To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:

SMS – MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:

SMS – MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

To curb any malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.

MP Board results 2018: Pass percentage over the years

2013: 65.49, almost 6,22,520 appeared, 73% girls passed and 68% boys

2014: 65.88, almost 701026 appeared and 63.31 girls passed and 69.50 boys

2015: 65.94, almost 724592 appeared and 69.42 girls passed and 63.30 boys

2016: 69.33, almost 770884 appeared and 73.78 girls passed and 65.81 boys

2017: 70.11, almost 713262 appeared and 69.47 girls passed and 70.07 boys

