Wednesday, August 18, 2021
MP BEd course: Admission process begins in government colleges

From this year, the private students will also be able to take admission in B.Ed. courses of government institutions, the state school education department informed in the application brochure.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 18, 2021 10:14:12 am
MP government college, Bed admissionsInterested and eligible students can apply at the official website - rsk.mponline.gov.in. (file)

The application process for admission to B Ed courses in the Madhya Pradesh government college began on August 16. Interested and eligible students can apply at the official website — rsk.mponline.gov.in. 

From this year, the private students will also be able to take admission in BEd courses of government institutions, the state school education department informed in the application brochure.

Candidates have to upload the result-related documents of class 10, 12 and graduation on the admission portal.

Candidates are advised to use an active mobile number and email address for registration. The department has said that all communications related to the BEd admission will be made through phone number and email address.

BEd admission will be done in seven government colleges and two institutes of advanced study in education. These are — Institute of Advanced Study In Education (I.A.S.E.) Jabalpur, Institute of Advanced Study In Education (I.A.S.E.) Bhopal, Government College of Education Rewa, Government College of Education Dewas, Government College of Education Chhatarpur, Government College of Education Khandwa, Government College of Education Gwalior,  Government College Of Education Jabalpur, Government College of Education Ujjain.

