Move from character-building to nation-building: Ramesh Pokhriyal at Garhwal University’s 8th convocation

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Education (Image Source: Twitter/@RPNishank)

India higher education institutes need to “move from character building to nation-building,” said Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while addressing the 8th convocation of Hemvati Nandan Garhwal University. The minister was addressing students through a virtual message and gave the mantra of “nation first, the character must.”

Asking the vice-chancellors of the Himalayan universities to help in developing the region, the minister said, the universities should undertake research in hilly agriculture, horticulture, herb production, floriculture, organic agriculture, eco-tourism, and technology. This, he said, would produce the sources of livelihood in the Himalayan region.

Read | NEP upholds reservation policy: Pokhriyal

The theme of the convocation was ‘online education and resilience’.

The minister said that he is fortunate to be the chief guest at the convocation of the university he has attended as a student. He told that many of his memories are associated with this university and his journey from student to chief guest has been through many difficulties and challenges.

This year, 155 students registered for online convocation, 72 students were awarded PhD, 59 gold medals were awarded to the toppers in various subjects out of which 15 gold medals were given by the sponsors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd