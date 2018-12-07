Mount Carmel school loses recognition for failing to upload fee hike details

Directing it to not take fresh admissions for the academic session 2019-2020, the Directorate of Education (DoE) Thursday ordered the withdrawal of recognition to Mount Carmel School, Dwarka Sector 22, with effect from April 1, 2019, as it had violated land allotment terms by increasing fees without prior approval from it. Mount Carmel School Dwarka is a Christian minority institution run by Mount Carmel School Society.

As per the order, there are 325 private unaided recognised schools in Delhi operating on land allotted to them by government land-owning agencies like DDA.

One of the conditions for such allotment is that the schools cannot increase fee without prior approval of the DoE Director.

Following a Delhi High Court order, the Directorate had sought online proposals for the year 2016-2017 from schools which intended to hike fee.

Stating non-compliance in this regard, Mount Carmel School Dwarka was issued a showcause notice on February 2016 as “the school increased 25% fee… without any approval…”

In its reply, the school stated that the relevant DoE order was not relevant to minority schools and that it is not running on land alloted to it at concessional rates, but at institutional rates.

Stating that exemptions enjoyed by minority schools on admissions do not extend to fee hike, the order says “the parents of students of minority schools are equally affected like parents of non-minority schools with such arbitrary fee increase, despite the restriction to that effect…”

School principal Dr Michael Williams said, “We will approach the court to seek relief. In 1998, the school land of Rs.1.5 crore was acquired for Rs 1.6 crore, which was not a concessional rate. This is unfortunate, as under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, DoE cannot cancel recognition of minority schools.”