Motilal Nehru College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Motilal Nehru College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 93 88 82 84 73 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 71 70 66 60 60 B.A (Hons) History 86 80 77 78 60 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 85 80 80 60 75 B.A Programme 83 76 73 70 65 65 B.Com (Hons) 95 90 87 87 70 75 B.Com 94 89 83 83 70 75 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 91.5 87 80 83 72 74 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74.5 70 69 65 59 59 B.A (Hons) History 84.5 79 76 77 59 74 B.A Programme 81 74 71 68 61 63 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87 84 79 79 59 74 B.Com 91 87 82 82 69 74 B.Com (Hons) 92 88 85 85 69 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 89 84 78 80 60 70 B.A (Hons) History 83.5 78 75 75 55 60 B.A (Hons) Political Science 85 81 77 78.5 55 60 B.A Programme 80 72 70 67 55 60 B.Com (Hons) Closed 85 82 82 60 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi 73.5 69 67 64 55 55 B.Com 89 85 80 80 60 70 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67 65 62 53 53 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 74 50 53 B.A (Hons) English 88 83 76 79 55 65 B.Com Closed 82 78 78 58 64 B.A Programme 79 Closed 69.5 66 50 55 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 80.5 Closed 78 Closed 60 B.Com (Hons) Closed 83 80 80 55 65 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 81 75 77 Closed 78 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 72 45 73.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 60 50 63.5 B.Com (Hons) 90 81 77 77 50 80 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 64 45 69 B.Com Closed 80 75 75 53 79 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 77 Closed 75 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 87.5 79 74 76 Closed 77.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 59 50 63.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 77 Closed 75 B.Com (Hons) 90 78 73 73 50 80 B.A Programme 78.5 Closed Closed 64 45 68.5 B.Com 88 76 73 71 45 78 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 72 45 73.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 73.5 B.Com 87 71 68 66 45 77 B.Com (Hons) 89 73 68 68 45 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 55 Closed 63.5 B.A (Hons) English 86.5 75 73 74 Closed 76.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 84.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed 74.5 B.A Programme 78.25 Closed 69 Closed 45 68.25 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 73 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 66.5 66.5 45 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 54 45 Closed B.Com Closed Closed 67.5 65 45 Closed B.A Programme Closed 71 Closed Closed 45 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 86 Closed Closed 72 Closed 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 53 45 63.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 74.5 B.A Programme 78 70.5 Closed Closed 45 77 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 73.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 65 65 45 79 B.Com Closed Closed 67 64.5 45 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A Programme Closed 69.5 Closed Closed 45 68 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 74.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 64 64 45 79 B.Com Closed Closed 66.5 63 45 77 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 50 45 63.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 73.5 B.A (Hons) English 84.5 Closed Closed 70 Closed 74.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.