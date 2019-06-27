Motilal Nehru College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Motilal Nehru College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
93
88
82
84
73
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
71
70
66
60
60
B.A (Hons) History
86
80
77
78
60
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
85
80
80
60
75
B.A Programme
83
76
73
70
65
65
B.Com (Hons)
95
90
87
87
70
75
B.Com
94
89
83
83
70
75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
91.5
87
80
83
72
74
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74.5
70
69
65
59
59
B.A (Hons) History
84.5
79
76
77
59
74
B.A Programme
81
74
71
68
61
63
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87
84
79
79
59
74
B.Com
91
87
82
82
69
74
B.Com (Hons)
92
88
85
85
69
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
89
84
78
80
60
70
B.A (Hons) History
83.5
78
75
75
55
60
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85
81
77
78.5
55
60
B.A Programme
80
72
70
67
55
60
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
85
82
82
60
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
73.5
69
67
64
55
55
B.Com
89
85
80
80
60
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67
65
62
53
53
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
50
53
B.A (Hons) English
88
83
76
79
55
65
B.Com
Closed
82
78
78
58
64
B.A Programme
79
Closed
69.5
66
50
55
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
80.5
Closed
78
Closed
60
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
83
80
80
55
65
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
81
75
77
Closed
78
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
45
73.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
50
63.5
B.Com (Hons)
90
81
77
77
50
80
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
45
69
B.Com
Closed
80
75
75
53
79
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
Closed
75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
87.5
79
74
76
Closed
77.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
50
63.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
Closed
75
B.Com (Hons)
90
78
73
73
50
80
B.A Programme
78.5
Closed
Closed
64
45
68.5
B.Com
88
76
73
71
45
78
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
45
73.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
73.5
B.Com
87
71
68
66
45
77
B.Com (Hons)
89
73
68
68
45
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
Closed
63.5
B.A (Hons) English
86.5
75
73
74
Closed
76.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
84.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
74.5
B.A Programme
78.25
Closed
69
Closed
45
68.25
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
66.5
66.5
45
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
45
Closed
B.Com
Closed
Closed
67.5
65
45
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
71
Closed
Closed
45
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
86
Closed
Closed
72
Closed
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
45
63.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
74.5
B.A Programme
78
70.5
Closed
Closed
45
77
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
73.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
65
65
45
79
B.Com
Closed
Closed
67
64.5
45
77
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A Programme
Closed
69.5
Closed
Closed
45
68
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
74.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
64
64
45
79
B.Com
Closed
Closed
66.5
63
45
77
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
45
63.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
73.5
B.A (Hons) English
84.5
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
74.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

