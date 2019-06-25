Motilal Nehru College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Motilal Nehru College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges
Motilal Nehru College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
Course Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
94
92
90
90
90
90
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
92
89
87
87
87
87
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
92
89
87
87
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95
93
89
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96
95
90
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) English
95
93
92
92
92
92
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
88
87
87
87
87
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
56
53
50
50
50
50
B.A Programme
88
86
83
83
83
85
B.Com
95.5
93.5
90.5
85.5
93.5
93.5
B.Com (Hons)
96.5
94.5
91.5
86.5
94.5
94.5
B.A (Hons) History
90
87
85
85
85
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
76
71
69
69
73
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
94
90
90
90
90
Course Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92
91
88
88
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
93
88
88
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94
92
88
84
84
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88
85
80
77
77
77
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
90
88
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) English
93
91
90
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77
75
70
68
68
71
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
52
49
49
49
49
B.A (Hons) History
89
87
84
84
84
86
B.A Programme
87
85
82
82
82
84
B.Com (Hons)
95.5
93
86
81
93
93
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
86.5
86
86
86
86
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
92
88
88
88
88
Course Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
91
85
80
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
91
90
84
84
84
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
86
80
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
93
91
84
80
80
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86
Closed
75
70
70
70
B.A (Hons) History
89
85
82
82
82
84
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
54
51
48
48
48
48
B.A Programme
85.5
83
80
79
80
82
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
90
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
75
Closed
67
66
69
B.A (Hons) English
91
89
88
88
88
88
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
90
84
71
90
90
Course Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
90
80
79
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
82
78
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
90
82
75
82
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
85
75
65
65
65
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
86
77
76
77
77
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
74.5
Closed
66
65
68
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
51
48
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
86.5
86
84
82
82
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
86
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
87.5
80
79
83
83
B.A (Hons) History
89
85
80
80
80
82
B.A Programme
83
79
76
75
70
78
Course Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
89.5
78
70
80
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
91
78
74
75
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
86
84
72
71
72
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
70
60
60
76
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
88
75
74
75
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
84.5
75
74
78
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
73
Closed
64
65
66
B.A Programme
82
76.5
73
71
67
76
B.Com
Closed
82
75
Closed
83
83
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
83
76
60
84
84
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) History
89
85
80
80
80
82
B.A (Hons) English
90.5
82
80
79
79
82
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
85
84
83
80
80
Course Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
72
70
70
Closed
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
69
65
70
74
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91.5
Closed
Closed
65
75
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
74
69
74
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
70
59
59
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
76
78
B.A Programme
Closed
74.5
72.5
69
64
74
B.Com
Closed
81
73.5
Closed
80
82
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81.5
73
57
81
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76.5
72
Closed
62.5
Closed
64
B.A (Hons) History
89
84.5
79.5
Closed
78
81.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) English
88.5
77.5
76
74
74
82
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
82
73.5
73
74
74
Course Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
68
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
90
73
67
72
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
89.5
Closed
60
74
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
69
63
68
72
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
85
84.5
Closed
58
58
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
80.5
72.5
70
72
72
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
71
Closed
61.5
Closed
62
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
73.5
72
72
B.A (Hons) History
89
83
78
Closed
75
80
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
47.5
45
45
45
45
B.A Programme
Closed
74
Closed
67
62
72
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78.5
70
50
80
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
85
Closed
81
72
75
B.Com
Closed
80
73
Closed
80
82
Course Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
60
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
65
58
58
63
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
84
Closed
54
54
65
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
88.66
Closed
62
70.66
77
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70
Closed
59
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
76.5
Closed
67
68
68
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
59
68
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
71.75
Closed
45
80
Closed
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
83
Closed
Closed
66
66
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
77
Course Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
60
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
62
55
57
62
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
87.66
Closed
59
69.66
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
83
Closed
53
53
64
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70
Closed
58
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
74
Closed
65
65
65
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
82
Closed
Closed
64
66
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
76
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
58
67
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
82
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
71.5
Closed
45
80
82
Course Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
78.5
Closed
69
70
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70.5
Closed
60
Closed
61
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
71
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
82.75
Closed
Closed
73
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
84
Closed
Closed
70
70
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
72
62
45
80
83
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
82
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
65.5
60
70
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.