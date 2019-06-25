Motilal Nehru College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Motilal Nehru College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College Course Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94 92 90 90 90 90 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 92 89 87 87 87 87 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 92 89 87 87 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95 93 89 85 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 95 90 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) English 95 93 92 92 92 92 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 88 87 87 87 87 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 56 53 50 50 50 50 B.A Programme 88 86 83 83 83 85 B.Com 95.5 93.5 90.5 85.5 93.5 93.5 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 94.5 91.5 86.5 94.5 94.5 B.A (Hons) History 90 87 85 85 85 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 76 71 69 69 73 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 94 90 90 90 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College Course Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92 91 88 88 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 93 88 88 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94 92 88 84 84 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88 85 80 77 77 77 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 90 88 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) English 93 91 90 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77 75 70 68 68 71 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 52 49 49 49 49 B.A (Hons) History 89 87 84 84 84 86 B.A Programme 87 85 82 82 82 84 B.Com 94.5 92 85 80 92 92 B.Com (Hons) 95.5 93 86 81 93 93 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 86.5 86 86 86 86 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 92 88 88 88 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College Course Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 91 85 80 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 91 90 84 84 84 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 86 80 80 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 93 91 84 80 80 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86 Closed 75 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) History 89 85 82 82 82 84 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 85 85 85 B.Com 92.5 89 83 70 89 89 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 54 51 48 48 48 48 B.A Programme 85.5 83 80 79 80 82 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 90 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 75 Closed 67 66 69 B.A (Hons) English 91 89 88 88 88 88 B.Com (Hons) 93.5 90 84 71 90 90 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College Course Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 90 80 79 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 82 78 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 90 82 75 82 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 85 75 65 65 65 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 86 77 76 77 77 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 74.5 Closed 66 65 68 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 51 48 45 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) 93 84 78 61 84 84 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 86.5 86 84 82 82 B.A (Hons) English Closed 86 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 87.5 80 79 83 83 B.A (Hons) History 89 85 80 80 80 82 B.A Programme 83 79 76 75 70 78 B.Com 91 83 76 60 83 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College Course Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 89.5 78 70 80 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 91 78 74 75 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 86 84 72 71 72 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 70 60 60 76 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 88 75 74 75 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 84.5 75 74 78 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 73 Closed 64 65 66 B.A Programme 82 76.5 73 71 67 76 B.Com Closed 82 75 Closed 83 83 B.Com (Hons) Closed 83 76 60 84 84 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) History 89 85 80 80 80 82 B.A (Hons) English 90.5 82 80 79 79 82 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 85 84 83 80 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College Course Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 72 70 70 Closed B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 69 65 70 74 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91.5 Closed Closed 65 75 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 74 69 74 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 70 59 59 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 82 76 78 B.A Programme Closed 74.5 72.5 69 64 74 B.Com Closed 81 73.5 Closed 80 82 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81.5 73 57 81 83 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76.5 72 Closed 62.5 Closed 64 B.A (Hons) History 89 84.5 79.5 Closed 78 81.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) English 88.5 77.5 76 74 74 82 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 82 73.5 73 74 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College Course Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 68 68 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 90 73 67 72 78 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 89.5 Closed 60 74 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 69 63 68 72 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 85 84.5 Closed 58 58 75 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 80.5 72.5 70 72 72 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 71 Closed 61.5 Closed 62 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 73.5 72 72 B.A (Hons) History 89 83 78 Closed 75 80 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 47.5 45 45 45 45 B.A Programme Closed 74 Closed 67 62 72 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78.5 70 50 80 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 85 Closed 81 72 75 B.Com Closed 80 73 Closed 80 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College Course Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 64 60 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 65 58 58 63 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 84 Closed 54 54 65 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 88.66 Closed 62 70.66 77 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70 Closed 59 Closed 60 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 76.5 Closed 67 68 68 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 63 59 68 B.Com (Hons) Closed 71.75 Closed 45 80 Closed B.Com Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 83 Closed Closed 66 66 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 72 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College Course Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 62 60 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 62 55 57 62 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 87.66 Closed 59 69.66 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 83 Closed 53 53 64 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 69 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70 Closed 58 Closed 60 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 74 Closed 65 65 65 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 82 Closed Closed 64 66 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 71 76 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 60 58 67 B.Com Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 82 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) Closed 71.5 Closed 45 80 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Motilal Nehru College Course Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 78.5 Closed 69 70 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70.5 Closed 60 Closed 61 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 71 71 B.A (Hons) History Closed 82.75 Closed Closed 73 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 84 Closed Closed 70 70 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) Closed 72 62 45 80 83 B.Com Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 82 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 65.5 60 70 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.