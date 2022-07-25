scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Mother of Haryana girl scoring 100% in Class 10 worries about her future; Khattar assures help

The family has been struggling to make ends meet, and when on Sunday Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar phoned Yadav to congratulate her, the girl conveyed to him her financial difficulties and she was immediately offered a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per month.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 25, 2022 2:42:08 am
Manohar Lal Khattar said that Super-100 programme is also being run by the state for bright students of government schools. (File Photo)

Any other parent would have been ecstatic about his child scoring 100 per cent marks in Class 10 CBSE board exams, but Haryana-based Anjali Yadav’s mother was more concerned about how she would support her daughter’s further studies.

Anjali aspires to be a doctor. She wants to study at the country’s premier medical institute AIIMS, Delhi. But her mother is the only earning member.

The family owns a small piece of land. But Anjali’s mother Urmilla says it is barely enough to serve the family’s needs.

Her father was in the paramilitary forces, but in 2010, he suffered a serious accident. In 2017, he was discharged from services on medical grounds.

Though he received around Rs 10 lakh from the general provident fund, Urmilla says the family has barely been able to manage their finances.

Anjali’s younger brother is in Class V.

“It has been extremely difficult to manage with the meagre finances. That’s why I spoke to the chief minister sahab about our poor condition,” she said.

“We thank the chief minister for his gesture of announcing the scholarship. We told him about our bad financial condition,” Urmilla told PTI over phone.

Anjali studied from Indus Valley Public School, Dongra, Mahendergarh. The family resides in Silarpur.

“She worked so hard. She always used to say that if she achieves success, the hardships that I faced will ease. I have always stood by her and told her to focus on her studies,” Urmilla, who too has been facing health issues, said.

Earlier in the day, Khattar spoke with Anjali’s family members over a video call and congratulated her for bringing laurels to the state and her village.

After hearing the family’s plight, he announced her a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per month for the next two years.

He also assured Anjali of all cooperation in her studies.

NEP by 2025

Khattar said that the central government has set a target to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) in the country by 2030, but Haryana aims to implement it by 2025.

KG to PG programme has been started in state universities. Under this, elementary education will be given to students in university itself. Two universities of Haryana, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) and Kurukshetra University, have started this programme.

He said that Super-100 programme is also being run by the state for bright students of government schools.

WITH PTI inputs

