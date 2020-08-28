Most parents unwilling to send child even if schools reopen: Report

Parents prefer skipping a year over sending ward to school: Report (Represemtational)

As the government is looking for a conducive time to re-open schools, a recent report reveals that parents are not willing to send their children to school. According to ‘Kids Under COVID’, a research study and survey by SP Robotic Works, an online edutainment company, 78 per cent of Indian parents are unwilling to send their wards to school immediately post lockdown, even if that entails repeating an academic year.

Besides, parents and students have also rejected the current way of online schooling. While parents demand improvement in the online classes, over two-third of surveyed children prefer to learn in the classroom. Children, as well as parents in smaller cities and non-metros, seem to prefer online learning compared to those in metros, except Bengaluru, as per the survey.

Parents from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other major cities are skeptical about sending their children to school, even if it is declared safe, claims the report. Chennai and Kolkata are the only exceptions among the major cities where the ratio of parents that are willing to send their children to school is higher than the national average, it added.

The dramatic shift in the routine has impacted the mental well-being of children. The survey findings underscore the noticeable change in the behaviour and habits following the forced lockdown among the school goers. The sleeping pattern of nearly 50 per cent of the kids has been disturbed with 13 per cent having no regular pattern of sleeping, as per the report.

Over 67 per cent of parents think that their child’s screen time has gone up by at least 50 per cent during the lockdown, thereby further impacting their concentration levels and leading to sleep disorders.

