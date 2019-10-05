Most frequently asked topics for JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020: As the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is open and exam dates have been announced. It is time to start preparing for the upcoming exam. The chapters in physics, chemistry and mathematics of class 11 and 12 have equal weightage in the JEE question papers. Yet, some topics in each subject have more marks assigned to them and some can act as easy scoring points.

While preparing all chapters is a must, here are some topics from physics, chemistry and mathematics which must be given more importance or special attention:

Mathematics: Quadratic equations and expressions, complex numbers, probability, vectors, matrices in Algebra; circle, parabola, hyperbola in coordinate geometry; functions, limits, continuity and differentiability, application of derivatives, definite integral in calculus.

Expert Tip: Try to do as much as quality problems as possible to develop a sound confidence level.



Physics: Kinematics, gravitation, fluids, heat and thermodynamics, waves and sound, capacitors and electrostatics, magnetics, electromagnetic induction, optics and modern physics.

Expert Tip: Practicing quality problems is the key to success in this subject. If concepts are clear, then this subject becomes all the more interesting.



Chemistry: Coordination chemistry and chemical bonding in inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry, chemical and ionic equilibrium, mole concept in physical chemistry and organic chemistry.

Expert Tip: Just go through the Periodic Table in general and read NCERT for Inorganic Chemistry. For Organic Chemistry, first build up your all basic concepts and then start doing lots of practice. And for Physical Chemistry, practice as many numerical based type as you can.

Students are advised to avoid selective study in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Generally, all topics are covered as mentioned in the syllabi. Now that there will be numerical Based questions students are advised to solve subject type questions with Integer type answers for practice.