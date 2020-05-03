Most Class 10 students wish for career in ‘uniformed services’, says Maharashtra Board data

In Mumbai, fine arts was the best choice (Representational Image) In Mumbai, fine arts was the best choice (Representational Image)

The inclination of a majority of class 10 students in Maharashtra this year has shifted towards pursuing a career in “uniformed services”, indicative of jobs in the defence, police, bureaucracy, paramilitary and medicine sectors, as per data released by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE).

Experts have pointed out that this could be the result of the vibrant socio-political atmosphere prevalent in the country. Issues such as article 370, Pulwama strikes, among others becoming crucial talking points that have also impacted teenagers, as per the experts.

Out of 15,76,926 SSC students from 22,478 schools, 19.3 per cent students opted for “uniformed services”, followed by fine arts and Commerce (Banking, management, finance-related careers). The Maharashtra broad’s spectrum including creative fields such as applied art, modelling, acting, cooking, writing, fashion, etc as well.

The tests consist of psychometric analysis based questionnaire, designed by the psychology department of Pune University. The tests evaluate the child’s interest in seven broad fields – agriculture, humanities, commerce, fine arts, health sciences, technical fields, and uniformed services. It also judges students based on four types of aptitudes – verbal, spatial, logical, and numerical.

However, in Mumbai, the pursuit of fine arts-related fields saw the highest number of takers at 21.84 per cent, followed by uniformed services (19.58 per cent) and Commerce (17.75 per cent). “This is probably because Mumbai is the hub of the entertainment industry along with other emerging fields such as blogging, vlogging, social media entertainment, etc,” said founder-director of Shyamchi Aai Foundation Sheetal Bapat, who conducts the tests every year along with State Board.

Commenting on the overall trend of “uniformed services”, Bapat said that the field is emerging among students since the past couple of years. “This could be due to the sense of patriotism that is increasingly being promoted by the political machinery. With regard to Fine Arts, we are looking at a future where livelihoods are linked to the emergence of liberal arts. However, there are few education options in this space and the officials should look into this,” she said. The data has been released now to help students and parents think clearly about the choices they want to pursue after class 10, she added.

