More women than men score 100 percentile in CUET 2022 results

More women than men have scored 100 percentile in at least one subject in the debut edition of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), according to the exam statistics released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Out of the 21,159 candidates who emerged toppers in at least one subject, 12,799 were women and 8,360 were men. Almost three-fourths (83) of the 114 who scored 100 percentile in at least 4 subjects were also female.

Students scoring 100 percentiles in four or five subjects

Total Students 114 Female Students 83 Male Students 31

Out of the 114, 99 were from the general category, nine from OBC non-creamy layer, followed by four from the economically weaker section (EWS) category, and two from the scheduled caste (SC) category. There were no students from the scheduled tribes (ST) category among the candidates with 100 percentile score in at least four subjects.

With 8,236 students, English had the highest number of students with 100 percentile. This was followed by 2,065 students who scored 100 percentile in political science, and 1,699 students in business studies. The fourth and fifth subjects with highest number of 100 percentile scorer were biology with 1,319 students and economics with 1,187 students.

The CUET, administered by the National Testing Agency, was introduced this year as a single gateway exam to bypass soaring cut-offs and Class XII Board marks given the wide diversity in how different Boards evaluate students,

