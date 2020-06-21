More than one-third of students to continue learning online post lockdown: Survey

42.5 per cent declared that they will continue to learn online even after the schools reopen. Representational image/ file 42.5 per cent declared that they will continue to learn online even after the schools reopen. Representational image/ file

Online learning which is normal during lockdown could still continue even after the schools reopen in August. According to a survey by Brainly, only 38.7 per cent of students said that they were comfortable joining schools as soon as the lockdown reopens.

Around 53.3 per cent of students prefer having a mix of both online and offline education after the schools resume operations. Whereas, 42.5 per cent said they will continue to learn online only. Less than one-third of students at 28.7 per cent said they can not decide and are still considering online learning as an option.

A majority of the students (55.2 per cent) using the online learning platform declared having enjoyed virtual classes amidst the lockdown. More than one-third of the participants look forward to online learning, as per the survey.

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree | Online courses by Harvard University | online courses with IIM certification | Women directors’ to forensic audit: List of short online courses by ICSI

Meanwhile, lots of students admitted facing challenges in the online mode of education, with network issues in remote areas and uneven internet penetration that pose connectivity issues.

Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had earlier said that schools in India are likely to reopen after August 15 if the situation is conducive. Whenever schools reopen, it would be amid strict health-related guidelines including wearing of masks, fewer students in a class among others. These guidelines are being framed by NCERT, as informed by the HRD minister. Schools and colleges were shut indefinitely when the country went into lockdown on March 23 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd