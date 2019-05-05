Over 500 students miss NEET exam in Karnataka due to train delay

NEET 2019: Over 500 aspirants for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Test) in Karnataka missed the examination as the Hampi express got delayed for over six hours on Sunday, says report.

The 16591- Hampi Express en route to Bengaluru reached at 2:30 pm, an hour after the scheduled reporting time for NEET that was 1:30 pm.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticised Indian Railways for their incapabilities saying, “”Mr. @narendramodi, You pat your own back for others’ achievements but will you also take the responsibility for your cabinet min’ incapabilities. Hundreds of students in Karnataka may not be able to take up NEET because of delay in the train services.”

“Mr. @narendramodi, Ask @PiyushGoyal to work properly for next few days and then we will set it right. Also, ensure that the aggrieved students get another chance to write NEET exam,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, a NEET aspirant Suhas said, “My exam center is Dayanand Sagar College in Bengaluru. Now I don’t think I will be able to write the exam.”

“@PrakashJavdekar sir we the students who are appearing for neet 2019 from Ballari and Hubli cities to Bengaluru train number 16591 name Hampi Express. Thus train has to reach Bengaluru city at 7 AM still we are in Arsikere (180km ) far away from Bengaluru. (sic),” Sai Srinivas tweeted.

The Railways clarified that the delay was caused due to the ongoing maintenance work in Guntkal, South Central Division. “All the reserved passengers of train have been given intimation by SMS of the diversion and rescheduling on the mobile numbers given at the time of reserving tickets,” E Vijaya, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway was quoted as saying by News 18.

Earlier, NTA had changed the examination centres of several candidates citing the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.