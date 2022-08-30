scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

More than 2 lakh students registered in Madhya Pradesh’s CM Rise Schools

The CM Rise Schools have been started from the academic session 2022-23 to provide quality education to children in the state. They have facilities at par with private institutions.

MP school students, School students, MP schools, School registrationsPlay-theme based paintings and boards informing about value-based education have been put up in these schools. (Representative image. File)

A total of 2,40,818 students have so far enrolled in the 274 newly set up CM Rise Schools in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.
The official quoting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this is a major achievement of the state government.

The CM Rise Schools have been started from the academic session 2022-23 to provide quality education to children in the state. They have facilities at par with private institutions.

Chouhan reviewed the state school education department’s performance on Monday and expressed satisfaction over the response garnered by the CM Rise Schools.

“Providing quality education, overall development and making students ready for the future is a big challenge. The state government, teachers and parents will take up this challenge with a team spirit,” the CM said on the occasion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

Chouhan said he will himself write letters to teachers and parents of the students of CM Rise Schools to motivate them.

During the meeting, officials informed that digital classrooms, well equipped libraries, laboratories and high standard facilities have been provided in the CM Rise Schools.

For the operation of these schools, effective training has been imparted to selected teachers, school leaders, principals and vice principals.

Advertisement

Play-theme based paintings and boards informing about value-based education have been put up in these schools.

MP School Education Minister (Independent Charge) Inder Singh Parmar, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, department’s principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami and other senior officials attended the meeting.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 05:51:52 pm
Next Story

‘Secret letter creating panic, rumours being spread, but we are prepared’: Cong Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pandey

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement