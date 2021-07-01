Over 12 crore girls enrolled in schools, only 39% schools have computers: UDISE report

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today released the report on United Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2019-20 for school education in India. As per the report, the gross enrolment ratio at all levels of school education has improved in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19. According to the report, in 2019-20, enrollment of girls from primary to higher secondary is more than 12.08 crore. This is a substantial increase of 14.08 lakh compared to 2018-19. Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the gender parity index (GPI) at both secondary and higher secondary levels have improved.

However, only 39 per cent schools in the country have computers while about 22 per cent had an internet connection in 2019-20. More than 80 per cent of schools in India in 2019-20 have functional electricity. This is an improvement of more than 6 per cent over the previous year 2018-19.

Moreover, the number of schools having functional computers increased to 5.2 lakh in 2019-20 from 4.7 lakh in 2018-19. The number of schools having internet facilities increased to 3.36 lakh in 2019-20 from 2.9 lakh in 2018-19.

Pupil-Teacher Ratio improved at all levels of School Education in 2019-20 from 2012-13.

– PTR for Primary became 26.5, whereas it was 34.0

– PTR for Upper Primary became 18.5 from 23.1

– PTR for Secondary became 18.5, from 29.7

In the year 2019-20, more than 90 per cent of schools in India had hand wash facilities as compared to only 36.3 per cent in 2012-13. In 2019-20, total students in school education from pre-primary to higher secondary have crossed 26.45 crore. This is higher by 42.3 lakh compared to 2018-19.

The GER has increased to 89.7 per cent (from 87.7 per cent) at the upper primary level, 97.8 per cent (from 96.1 per cent) at the elementary level, 77.9 per cent (from 76.9 per cent) at the secondary level and 51.4 per cent (from 50.1 per cent) at higher secondary level in 2019-20 (from 2018-19).

Pupil-teacher ratio improved

In 2019-20, 96.87 lakh teachers have been engaged in school education. This has increased by about 2.57 lakh compared to 2018-19.

The enrolment of disable students has increased by 6.52 per cent over 2018-19.

GER of girls increased at all levels

The GER of girls has increased to 90.5 per cent (from 88.5 per cent) at the primary level, 98.7 per cent (from 96.7 per cent) at the elementary level, 77.8 per cent (from 76.9 per cent) at the secondary level and 52.4 per cent (from 50.8 per cent) at higher secondary level in 2019-20 (from 2018-19). The GER of girls at the higher secondary level has increased by 13 per cent between 2012-13 and 2019-20. It was 39.4 per cent in 2012-13 and has become 52.4 per cent in 2019-20. The increase is more than that of the boys. GER of boys for higher secondary is 50.5 per cent in 2019-20; it was 40.8 per cent in 2012-13.

Facilities in schools

Around 82 per cent of schools conducted medical check-ups of students in 2019-20, an increase of more than 4 per cent compared to the previous year 2018-19. In 2012-13, about 61.1 per cent of schools conducted medical checkups. Besides, 84 per cent of schools in India had a library/reading room/ reading corner in 2019-20, an improvement of nearly 4 per cent compared to the previous year. In 2012-13, about 69.2 per cent schools had library/ reading room/ reading corner.