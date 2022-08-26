scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

More serving world leaders studied in US than any other country: UK think tank report

The United Kingdom has retained the second position, held since 2018, as 55 serving world leaders chose the country for their education, followed by France that boasts having taught 31 leaders

world leaders“The US has built up such a commanding lead over every other country that it seems impossible to beat in the short to medium term,” states the report. (Representative image/pexels)

More serving world leaders have studied in the United States of America (USA) compared to any other country in the world so far this year, according to the annual Soft-Power Index published by the independent UK-based think tank Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI).

The report released this week shows the number of current world leaders who have been educated in a country other than their own. In 2022, the United States dominated the list yet again with 67 world leaders who have studied in American institutions. From 57 in 2017, this number has notably increased by 10, the biggest jump among all other countries.

“The US has built up such a commanding lead over every other country that it seems impossible to beat in the short to medium term,” states the report.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0

The report shows the United Kingdom has retained the second position, held since 2018, as 55 serving world leaders chose the country for their education. According to the HEPI report, the gap between the US and the UK has consistently widened in the last few years. Current leaders educated in the UK include Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and Japanese emperor Naruhito.

Read |Smart India Hackathon 2022: PM calls for making research, innovation a ‘way of life’

HEPI director Nick Hillman highlighted the ‘clear’ trend of the US outshining other countries with respect to higher education, which has only improved over the years.

“It is often rightly said that two points are not enough to confirm a trend. But we now have data for six consecutive years and the trend is very very clear. Compared to the baseline year of 2017, the relative position of the United States has improved in every year, including 2022, thanks to its world-beating university system,” said Hillman in the report.

France retained its third position in 2022 yet again, with 31 serving world leaders opting for the country as their destination for education, the report shows. Russia ranks fourth on the list with 10 leaders studying at various institutes here.

Advertisement

Australia and Switzerland trail closely having educated 7 current world leaders, Canada and Germany with 6 each, and Italy and South Africa have had 5 current serving world leaders each studying.

HEPI defines world leaders as heads of state and heads of government including monarchs, presidents and prime ministers.The think tank said it looked at 356 postholders around the world for the report.

The report included countries which are members of, or observers at, the United Nations, currently at 195, said HEPI.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:11:05 am
Next Story

‘Real art is subversive and one has to learn to negotiate’: Shalini Sawhney of The Guild

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest
'Conflict of interest'

Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Bowbazar, older than Calcutta itself, likely named after a daughter-in-law
Streetwise Kolkata

Bowbazar, older than Calcutta itself, likely named after a daughter-in-law

Convicted under UAPA, man dies of swine flu in Nagpur jail

Convicted under UAPA, man dies of swine flu in Nagpur jail

Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act
PM security breach

Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement