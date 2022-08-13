scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

More exam centres, technical manpower: NTA takes measure to ensure smooth conduct of CUET UG 2022

CUET UG 2022: The NTA has also set up an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id for the CUET UG 2022 aspirants, along with new NTA exam centres which will be managed by experts of the agency.

By: Education Desk Written by Deeksha Teri | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 1:30:44 pm
CUET UG 2022, CUET admit cardCUET UG 2022: According to the UGC chief, NTA has increased its capacity by adding more centre capacity. (Representative image)

CUET UG 2022: Following complaints of technical glitches in the second phase of the exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken a series of measures, including additional technical manpower, more mock tests at exam centres and increased server capacity, to ensure smooth conduct of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) in the next phase starting August 17.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said that NTA, with the support of UGC and AICTE, has increased it capacity by adding more centres and also “stationed additional technical manpower by deploying associate level professors as technical observers.”

According to NTA sources, about 300 technical observers will be deployed during the conduct of the fourth phase of the exam on August 17, 18 and 20.

“We will also be conducting more advanced mock tests so that technical problems can be identified in advance and this does not lead to last-minute change in exam centres,” a senior NTA official said.

In addition to this, the NTA has also launched an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id for the CUET UG 2022 aspirants. Candidates can send their grievances regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in, by mentioning their application number in the subject line. “The grievances will be addressed and examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted on 30 August 2022,” the official release read.

The additional steps have been taken after the August 4 episode where thousands of CUET-UG candidates complained about technical problems during their exam. The second slot of the exam was completely cancelled forcing over 50,000 candidates across the country to return from centres without taking the exam as the NTA failed to upload question papers on time.

The CUET-UG scores will be used by 90 universities — 44 Centre-run, 12 state government-run, 21 private and 13 deemed – to admit students to undergraduate degree courses in the 2022-23 session. Among them, centrally-run Delhi University has the highest number of applications (6.63 lakh), followed by Banaras Hindu University (4.34 lakh) and University of Allahabad (2.62 lakh).

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 01:30:44 pm

