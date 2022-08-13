More exam centres, technical manpower: NTA takes measure to ensure smooth conduct of CUET UG 2022

August 13, 2022 1:30:44 pm
CUET UG 2022: Following complaints of technical glitches in the second phase of the exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken a series of measures, including additional technical manpower, more mock tests at exam centres and increased server capacity, to ensure smooth conduct of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) in the next phase starting August 17.
Speaking to the indianexpress.com, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said that NTA, with the support of UGC and AICTE, has increased it capacity by adding more centres and also “stationed additional technical manpower by deploying associate level professors as technical observers.”
According to NTA sources, about 300 technical observers will be deployed during the conduct of the fourth phase of the exam on August 17, 18 and 20.
“We will also be conducting more advanced mock tests so that technical problems can be identified in advance and this does not lead to last-minute change in exam centres,” a senior NTA official said.
Subscriber Only Stories
In addition to this, the NTA has also launched an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id for the CUET UG 2022 aspirants. Candidates can send their grievances regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in, by mentioning their application number in the subject line. “The grievances will be addressed and examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted on 30 August 2022,” the official release read.
The additional steps have been taken after the August 4 episode where thousands of CUET-UG candidates complained about technical problems during their exam. The second slot of the exam was completely cancelled forcing over 50,000 candidates across the country to return from centres without taking the exam as the NTA failed to upload question papers on time.
The CUET-UG scores will be used by 90 universities — 44 Centre-run, 12 state government-run, 21 private and 13 deemed – to admit students to undergraduate degree courses in the 2022-23 session. Among them, centrally-run Delhi University has the highest number of applications (6.63 lakh), followed by Banaras Hindu University (4.34 lakh) and University of Allahabad (2.62 lakh).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Latest News
More exam centres, technical manpower: NTA takes measure to ensure smooth conduct of CUET UG 2022
Shah Faesal returns to bureaucracy, appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture
Salman Rushdie attack: Praise, worry in Iran as government remains quiet
ExpressBasics: How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay
Fitness alert: Tiger Shroff gives workout goals with his kickboxing session
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Hall tickets for Phase 4 to be released today; here’s how to download, revised exam schedule
Maharashtra: Consumers must utilise rooftop solar energy scheme for maximum benefit, says MSEDCL chief
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of an updated Bhagat Singh Reader?
8 predictions for how the passing of Biden’s climate agenda will shape 2030
Shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is raising fears of an accident. Here’s a look at the risks.
Art Street: In Mumbai’s Nagpada, a fitting tribute to Ghalib
Darsheel Safary plans acting comeback, feels asking Aamir Khan for work will be a ‘shortcut’