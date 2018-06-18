More autonomy for institutions, focus on research & innovation among key steps of HRD Ministry, says Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Increased autonomy for higher education institutions, enhanced focus on innovation and research, and changes in no-detention policy were among the major initiatives taken by the HRD Ministry during the four years of the NDA government, Prakash Javadekar said at New Delhi on Monday.

Listing the Modi dispensation’s achievements in the education sector, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister told a press conference that 33 major initiatives had been taken by his ministry during the four-year period.

“Till the time the research output of the country will not increase, the country will not progress and hence the increased focus on research and innovation. Atal Tinkering Laboratories and Hackathon have been very good initiatives in this direction,” he said. For inculcating innovative skills in school students, 2,400 Atal Tinkering Laboratories have been sanctioned at the cost of Rs 20 lakh each. Facilities such as 3D printing, robotics and artificial intelligence are available in these labs.

“A special campaign to build separate toilets for girl students was taken up on mission mode and has resulted in reduction of drop-out rate of girl students and more concentration in classrooms,” the minister said. “While passing of the IIM Bill was to grant more autonomy to quality institutes, major reform was ensured in the education sector by granting graded autonomy and efforts to create 20 world class institutes,” he added.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bill was passed by Parliament in 2017. The Centre has also scrapped the no-detention policy, which will allow schools to detain students till Class 8 if they fail in annual examination.

