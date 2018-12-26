Mood Indigo, Asia’s largest college cultural fest, to begin tomorrow

Mood Indigo, said to be Asia’s largest college cultural fest, will begin in IIT-Bombay from Thursday. Spread over four days, the event will see participants from over 25 countries display their talents in a range of competitions including music, dance, design and drama.

Themed on ‘Montage of Dreams’ the fest has multiple events to keep the audience engaged. The organisers have also decided a unique way to appreciate the talent during the fest. Called ‘Live your Passion’, the winners of each competition will not only take home a cash prize but will also get a chance to learn from the finest in the field. The winners will get a unqiue opportunity to pursue internships or perform with the artistes.

Expecting a footfall of over 1.4 lakh people, the college has organised competitions like a mime competition, street play, digital painting, short filmmaking, radio jockeying, doodling and quilling competition among others. Students will also get a chance to participate in fashion events and a beauty pageant.

Politicians like Union minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi will address the crowd. Comedians Kunal Kamra, Abhishek Upamanyu and Atul Khatri will keep the atmosphere light with their jokes. The participants can also wear their dancing shoes during an EDM concert featuring Ummet Ozcan, a Dutch-Turkish DJ. Singer Papon, metal performer Leprous and a performance by music composer-singer duo Saleem Sulaiman is also on the cards.