NEET PG 2021: Check section-wise important topics to study

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations conducts the NEET PG exam for admission to postgraduate programmes in the field of medicine. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2021) is scheduled to be held on April 18 as a computer-based test. Anyone who seeks admission in courses such as MD, MS and PG diploma in the field of medicine have to mandatorily qualify the exam. As concerned candidates await the commencement of NEET registration, there is a good reason as to why anyone who intends to clear the exam must start advanced preparations.

As per the last year exam, the syllabus is based on the latest graduate medical education regulations and includes 14 different subjects/ topics of contemporary medical education. Evidently, at times, it becomes impossible for even the toppers to cover such a vast syllabus. In such cases, one of the most effective strategies is to focus on the most important subjects, hereafter referred to as the high yield topics of the NEET PG exam.

Although the exam date of NEET PG is announced, the official information brochure indicating the scheme and pattern of the exam is yet to be announced. However, based on the previous year question papers of the NEET PG exam, some high yield topics in each subject can be identified.

Some of the most apparent high yield topics in the subject of anatomy are types of joint, jaw movement, blood supply of brain, anatomy of prostate, epithelium of different sites, hassall corpuscles, vertebral artery, knee locking and unlocking muscles, ureter relations, floor of 4th ventricle (image-based questions), relations of the 3rd ventricle, salivary glands secretomotor supply, renal embryological development, components of the umbilical cord, cavernous sinus relations (image-based questions), ansa cervicalis, acoustic reflex arc components, vision reflexes etc.

In physiology, some of the high yield topics are types of hypoxia, single breath N2 curve, blood-brain barrier, intercellular junctions, nernst and GHK equation, active and passive transport, ECG, pulse wave, JVP, heart sounds, O2 dissociation curve, O2 and CO2 transport, SK m Vs smooth m Vs cardiac m, yype 1 and 2 SK muscle, graphical relation between alveolar ventilation and pCo2 etc.

In biochemistry, candidates must focus on the conceptual topics such as LDL, HDL, VLDL, primary, secondary, and tertiary bile acids, coenzymes, deficiency excess features and named diseases, deficiency diseases, the relation between beta receptor, potassium, insulin etc. Similarly, in pathology, some of the high yield topics include types of necrosis, types of giant cells, gaucher cells, counting RBC and WBC in neubauer chamber and timed changes in heart muscles to name a few. It is recommended that candidates refer to a wide variety of NEET PG study materials to cover such high yield topics effectively.

One of the most important subjects in NEET PG, i.e. obstetrics and gynaecology exhibit the high yield topics of physiological changes during early pregnancy, USG, ectopic pregnancy, antepartum fetal monitoring, Rh-negative pregnancy, basics of heart disease, labour management (normal and abnormal) etc. Likewise, in pediatrics, aspirants may note that congenital infections, child developmental milestones, AMBU, glycogen storage disorders, rickets, genomic imprinting, neonatology, inheritance etc. are some of the high yielding topics that are likely to be covered in the question paper.

It may be noted that the list of topics indicated here is based on the analysis of the previous year papers. With time being a constraint, knowing the most important topics to study during the last few days i.e. after the release of admit card can be helpful. However, the list is non-exhaustive and candidates are advised to analyse their personal strong and weak areas to determine which topics they need to focus on in order to secure their position at the top of the merit lists.