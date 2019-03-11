Months before admission process, Calcutta University asks colleges to send intake capacity

Taking a lesson from the last year, when huge anomalies were reported on the admission process in the century-old Calcutta University (CU), the varsity has started inspecting the seat capacity in its general courses. The varsity has recently sent a communication to every college to brief about the intake capacity in general courses. The admission process in the CU will begin in June.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a Calcutta University official said, “As lots of seats went vacant after the admission process last year, the varsity want to know about the intake capacity of every college in general courses.” The varsity has no updated figures of seats in affiliated colleges. “We have, therefore, communicated to the principals of every college to send the list of intake capacity of every institution,” said the official.

Earlier, the CU has only specified the intake capacity in honours courses. After scrutinising the list from all the affiliated colleges, the varsity will set the limit for intake capacity in the general courses.

The official of the admission department of Asutosh College said, “Receiving communication from the Calcutta University, the college is scrutinising the number of seats went vacant last year, and will soon send the intake capacity in various departments in the college.”

Following the government’s strict instructions for a fair admission process, the varsity is taking every step and from this year, the admission process will be online to nullify the unfair activities of the students’ union.

Last year, a total of six people were arrested from both the colleges in North and South Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the admission racket that was supposedly run by Trinamool affiliated students union.