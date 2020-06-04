Month-long summer break from June 5 for Jammu Kashmir colleges

Non-teaching staff of a private school in Srinagar cleans the desks in a classroom. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Non-teaching staff of a private school in Srinagar cleans the desks in a classroom. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu government on Thursday announced one-month summer vacations beginning June 5 in all its degree colleges falling in summer zones of Jammu and Kashmir. An order issued by Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary Higher Education Department, read: “All government degree colleges of the Union Territory of J&K (in summer zone) shall observe summer vacations with effect from June 5 to July 5”

On Wednesday evening, Director Colleges in the UT’s Higher Education Department asked to have “wider consultations” at their respective institutional level with students, parents and other stakeholders on the reopening of colleges and submit a report with their recommendation with the respective nodal principals latest by June 5.

“The respective nodal principals shall, on the basis of reports received from the Principals of their respective divisions, prepare a brief one-page report for submission to this office within June 6 for further consolidation and onward presentation to the Administrative Department,” it added, pointing out that the Ministry of Home Affairs has given a week’s time to the states and UTs for taking a final decision about the opening of educational institutions after wider consultations at an institutional level with parents and other stakeholders.

The same evening, the J&K government also had denied having taken any decision for reopening schools on June 15 so as to set at rest speculations among various sections which had arisen following the issuance of internal communication from Director Finance in the UT’s School Education Department asking Director School Education at Jammu and in Kashmir to ensure safety measures in all government schools to arrest the spread of Coronavirus, adding that government intends to open schools in the mid-June 2020.

Earlier, the Union Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, had tweeted that he has “spoken to #JammuAndKashmir UT Government and suggested that decisions regarding 1) Vehicle Registration Tax and 2) Reopening of schools may be deferred”.

