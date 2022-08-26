Monster.com launches Zuno fellowship programme for Indian students; check details

Monster.com, a global talent management platform, has launched a fellowship programme for Indian students between the ages of 17 – 25, who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses. Based on their performance on the aptitude test and panel interview, at least 280 applicants will have the opportunity to earn a variety of cash and non-cash rewards including free courses from some of the Indian edtech platforms, as per the release.

The winners will be further divided into three cohorts, with the platinum winners bagging awards worth Rs 1.50 lakh gold winners netting rewards worth Rs 40,000, and the silver winners securing rewards up to Rs 15,000 each.

Interested candidates can visit the official website — zunoworld.com — to apply for this fellowship programme.

In addition to this, all applicants who successfully complete the test will receive a participation certificate and rewards worth Rs 2,000. Besides this, the programme will include a series of events such as panel discussions with key industry leaders and a CV Portfolio Workshop for participants. There will be around 3,000 winners annually, and the fellowship will give students a leg up early in their careers.

The first edition of the fellowship is scheduled to be launched tomorrow, i.e. August 27, offering candidates a chance to upskill, win cash prizes and brand rewards. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Zuno fellowship test, which will consist of aptitude tests and panel interview rounds by industry experts based on which candidates will be awarded.