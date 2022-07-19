Monsoon Session: IIM status for NITIE likely soon as bill set to be tabled in House

THE BILL to bring the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) under the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) 2017 Act is going to be introduced in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. On approval, this reputed institute from Powai may be the first IIM-Mumbai.

The IIM (Amendment) Bill 2020, which recommends the inclusion of NITIE Mumbai in the IIM Act 2017 and rename it as IIM-Mumbai, is included in the list of several bills to be introduced during the Monsoon Session for consideration. The move comes after the committee constituted by the Ministry of Education submitted its report on the feasibility of the plan.

The committee had visited the institute earlier this year that had opened the possibility of Mumbai having its own IIM. While there is no clear information or official communication regarding this with the institute, an official shared, “The committee visited the campus in February 2022 following which the report was submitted. We are hopeful that this will come through.”

The institute is currently experiencing a sea change in infrastructure, including academics with the hope of receiving the prestigious IIM status. It recently saw a great jump in its rank in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, declared last week. At rank 9, it was placed among the top 10 management institutes in India, which is a considerable jump from its earlier position of 12 for the past two years.