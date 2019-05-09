Mohali records 86.34 pass percentage, Govt Kharar school students shine

The students from Government Model Senior Secondary School in Kharar secured the first two positions in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 10 results which came out on Wednesday.

Tamanna bagged the first position in the district by securing 98.31 per cent marks. The second position was also shared by three students of the same school who secured 97.85 per cent marks. Mohali district recorded 86.34 pass percentage, a significant improvement compared to the previous years— 66.94 per cent in 2018 and 44.73 per cent in 2017.

Tamanna secured 639 marks out of total 650. The second position was shared by Harpreet Kaur, Simran and Karan. The students secured 636 marks (97.85 per cent). The third position was shared by Karamjeet Singh of Baba Zorawar Singh Baba Fateh Singh Public High School Khijrabaad and Amandeep Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School in Bakarpur village. Both secured 97.54 per cent marks.

This year as many as seven students of the district managed to make it to the merit list of 324 students who secured 97 per cent or more marks. Last year not a single students was on the list.

As many as 18,006 students appeared in the board examinations of which 15,473 passed. Last year, 8917 students had appeared in the matriculation examination and 5969 of them passed.

The district schools have better infrastructure and student-teacher ratio as compared to the other districts in the state.

IPS, engineer, judge: The toppers’ aspirations

Tamanna’s father runs a grocery shop in her native village Rurki Pukhta and mother is an Anganwadi worker. Tamanna is the only child of her parents.

The district topper told Chandigarh Newsline that she wanted to be an Indian Police Services (IPS) officer and in her next class she would pursue non-medical subjects.

“My parents are not rich enough but they are very supportive, my mother used to motivate me a lot, my teachers also supported me whenever I need any help from them,” Tamanna said.

Karan who secured the second position in the district said that he will pursue non-medical subjects in his next class as he wanted to be an engineer. Karan’s father runs a grocery shop in his native Dubhali village while his mother is a housewife. Karan’s elder sister is studying in B.Tech. “It was always difficult for me as I have to go to my school in a private bus every day, the school is around 10 km from my village, but I set up an aim and worked hard for it,” Karan added.

Karamjeet Singh who stood third in the district said that he used to go to his school in Khijrabaad either on foot or on a bicycle as there is no road in their village. Karamjeet’s father is working as a munshi with a lawyer in Chandigarh while his mother is a housewife.

Karamjeet said that he wanted to be a judge and would pursue non-medical subjects in his next class.