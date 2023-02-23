‘Make Exam Warriors book available in all schools libraries’: Dharmendra Pradhan to chief ministers

The Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday requested chief ministers of all states and administrators of Union Territories to make the book, ‘Exam Warriors’ available in libraries of each school under Samagra Shiksha.

The minister in his request said that they want to ‘transform Pariksha Pe Charcha into a Jan Andolan’ and by making the book available in libraries of the aforementioned schools, ‘maximum number of students, teachers and parents get benefit from the Prime Minister’s words of wisdom and vision.’

The book authored by the Prime Minister was first published in 2018. It contains tips and ‘mantras’ for students, parents and teachers to ‘overcome exam stress.’ The book has also been translated into 11 languages — Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The translations were published by the National Book Trust.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents over how to deal with exams. As per the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha is an integral part of the reforms introduced in National Education Policy 2020, it will ‘help students face exams more confidently in a joyful manner.’