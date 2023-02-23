scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

‘Make Exam Warriors book available in all schools libraries’: Dharmendra Pradhan to chief ministers

The minister in his request said that they want to ‘transform Pariksha Pe Charcha into a Jan Andolan’.

Union Education Minister ask States, UTs to introduce 'Exam Warriors' in all school librariesThe book authored by the Prime Minister is translated into 11 languages (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
‘Make Exam Warriors book available in all schools libraries’: Dharmendra Pradhan to chief ministers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday requested chief ministers of all states and administrators of Union Territories to make the book, ‘Exam Warriors’ available in libraries of each school under Samagra Shiksha.

The minister in his request said that they want to ‘transform Pariksha Pe Charcha into a Jan Andolan’ and by making the book available in libraries of the aforementioned schools, ‘maximum number of students, teachers and parents get benefit from the Prime Minister’s words of wisdom and vision.’

Also read |Govt trying to remove fear of education system burden: Education Minister

The book authored by the Prime Minister was first published in 2018. It contains tips and ‘mantras’ for students, parents and teachers to ‘overcome exam stress.’ The book has also been translated into 11 languages — Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The translations were published by the National Book Trust.

Also Read
CBSE issues guidelines for Board Exams 2023
CBSE issues fresh guidelines for conduction of Class 10th, 12th exams
iit bombay placement study
IIT Bombay Placement: Computer Science, Electrical and Mechanical student...
Maharashtra CET 2023 exam dates
Maharashtra CET 2023: Registration begins for MBA/MMS entrance exams
IIT Guwahati Placement (Civil Engineering): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiting companies
IIT Guwahati Placement (Civil Engineering): Highest package, average CTC,...

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents over how to deal with exams. As per the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha is an integral part of the reforms introduced in National Education Policy 2020, it will ‘help students face exams more confidently in a joyful manner.’

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 21:19 IST
Next Story

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president Washington

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close