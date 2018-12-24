PM Modi innaugrates IIT-Bhubaneswar campus, Paika Rebellion chair in Utkal university

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated new IIT-Bhubaneswar campus during his Odisha visit. Prime minister will launch projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore in Odisha during the visit beginning today – December 24, 2019. The PM dedicated Rs 1260 crore worth IIT campus to the young nation. PM also lay the foundation stone of IISER.

“The new campus will become the centre of dreams for Odisha’s youth and become new mode of creating jobs for the youngsters,” said PM Modi at the IIT campus inauguration.

आज IIT भुवनेश्वर को युवाओं के लिए समर्पित करने का सौभाग्य मुझे मिला है। इसके निर्माण में 1260 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए गए हैं। ये भव्य कैंपस आने वाले समय में ओडिशा के नौजवानों के सपनों के सेंटर तो बनेगा ही, यहां के युवाओं के लिए रोज़गार का नया माध्यम भी सिद्ध होगा: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 24, 2018

At the IIT Bhubaneswar campus, Modi releases a commemorative stamp and coin on the Paika Rebellion. The Paika Rebellion (Paika Bidroha) was fought against British rule, in Odisha in 1817. An announcement about setting up of a Chair on the Paika Rebellion, in Utkal University, Bhubaneswar is expected today.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Lalitgiri Museum. Lalitgiri in Odisha is a famous Buddhist centre of archaeological importance, comprising Stupa, Viharas (monasteries) and images of Lord Buddha.

Among other projects, PM Modi will also inaugurate the new ESIC Hospital at Bhubaneswar and lay the foundation stone for pipeline and road projects.