Model Class X answer sheets for Delhi government school-goers

As part of its intensified drive to improve performance of its students in class X board examinations, the Delhi government’s education department has distributed highest-scoring board examination answer sheets as “models” to its schools.

Advertising

According to an education department official, these answer sheets, of students who had scored the highest marks in this year’s board examinations, were procured through a “special arrangement with the CBSE” to “help its students”.

This is the first time that such “model” answer papers are being distributed by the education department to its schools. Five “best papers” each from the 2019 board examination have been distributed for English, Hindi, mathematics, science and social science.

In a circular announcing that these answer sheets were available on a closed online portal, the education department wrote, “Teachers may take reference of these answer sheets to motivate students. This will help them improve their writing skills and develop effective techniques for attempting the question paper in an ideal manner.”

Advertising

Class X board exam results have been a problem for Delhi government’s schools, which registered a low pass percentage of 71.97% this year — behind the national pass percentage of 91.10% as well as the performance of these schools at the class XII level, where they had registered a 94.29% pass percentage.

After the results were announced in May, the education department has been taking several steps to try and improve its track record.

It went into a focused drive to increase the percentage through compartment examinations, results of which were announced in July. These examinations give a second chance to students who had failed in either one or two papers to clear them. In mid-May, the department had begun conducting regular remedial classes in mathematics and science for these students and managed to raise the pass percentage to 81.4%.

Director of Education Binay Bhushan could not be reached for a comment.

The CBSE had released sample question papers for 2020’s class X and and class XII board examinations, along with the marking schemes, on September 19.