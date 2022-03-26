MoD approves 21 new Sainik schools; academic session to begin from May

With an aim to establish 100 new Sainik schools across the country in a partnership model, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday approved the setting up of 21 such schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools or state governments.

The academic session for these new schools is scheduled to begin in the first week of May.

“The objectives behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of setting up 100 new Sainik schools is to provide quality education to students in tune with the National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including in the Armed Forces. It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the government towards nation building,” a press release from the MoD read.

Unlike the existing Sainik schools that are completely residential, seven will be day school and the rest will have residential arrangements.

Besides their affiliation to the respective education boards, the schools will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and will follow the rules and regulations in partnership mode prescribed by the society.

“In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will impart education of Academic Plus curriculum to students,” the release said.

As far as the admission is concerned, at least 40 per cent of the intake in Class VI will be from candidates who have qualified the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) conducted by the National Testing Agency through e-counselling and 60 per cent will be from students enrolled in the same school and desirous of taking admission under this vertical of new Sainik schools through a qualifying test. A notification about the detailed process for this will be released soon.

Students who have already qualified the AISSEE-2022 have been informed about the new establishments. Candidates who wish to register for counselling can visit the official website.