Mock poll drill for first-time voters at Delhi University

With the help of 12 mock poll booths, students of Delhi University — many of them first-time voters — were on Saturday made aware of EVMs and VVPAT machines by the District Magistrate (East) and the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).

Delhi’s Chief Election Officer Ranbir Singh appealed to students to “increase the electors of 18-19 years from the low number of 1 lakh to at least 6 lakh by the active and effective contribution of students”.

“Youth constitute the highest number of voters in the country and they should use their votes to build an empowered society and strong democracy,” he said.

Speaking at the event at Arts Faculty, DM East K Mahesh said VVPAT was “just” and “cannot be tampered with”. He also said there was “no reason to judge or doubt the machines”.

“1989 was when a revolution happened and the right to vote was given to the youth. This is why we have come to DU to reach out to the youth. It has the highest profile of young students in India…” said Mahesh.

“We have setup VVPAT so that first-time voters can be acclimatised about the process and so that they can verify and refer to whom they are voting for. VVPAT is just and cannot be tampered with. There is no reason to judge or doubt the machines,” he said.

Yashwant Kumar, a student from Ramjas College, said he found the mock process simple. “It was very easy to use,” he said, adding that he would register to vote for the first time this year. Harshit from Sri Venkateswara College, also a first-time voter, said: “I have never voted before, but today’s event made me realise it’s my duty.”