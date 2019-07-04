MLSU BA 3rd year results declared, how to check via website

MLSU BA Third year results 2019: Mohanlal Sukhadia University has declared the results for BA 3rd year examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites mlsu.ac.in, mlsuportal.in.

Earlier, the varsity released the results of B.Sc third year examinations.

MLSU BA Third year results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites mlsu.ac.in, mlsuportal.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About Mohanlal Sukhadia University

Mohanlal Sukhadia University (erstwhile Udaipur University) at Udaipur is a State University established by an Act in the year 1962 to cater the needs of higher education in Southern Rajasthan with more then 2.25 Lakh Students. Mohanlal Sukhaida University is NAAC Accredited ‘A’ Grade State University and is located in Aravalli Hill Area largely dominated by tribal populations. Endowed with rich cultural heritage, natural resources and beautiful landscape, Udaipur is a world renowned tourist attraction, as mentioned on the official website.