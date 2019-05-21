MJPRU UP BEd JEE result 2019 result date and time updates

UP BEd JEE result 2019: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly – the exam conducting institute – is likely to declare the result for the UP BEd combined entrance exam today. When released, the candidates can view their marks at upbed2019.in. The UP BEd JEE is held for admission in UP-based institutes. While the official notification stated that the UP BEd result will be announced before May 15, however, the answer keys and results of UP BEd JEE has not been released. The official result declaration time is not out yet.

Advertising

Candidates can check their result at the official website, upbed2019.in and mhpru.ac.in. Students who clear the exams will have to appear for the counselling sessions. The applications for the online counselling will be accepted from June 1 to June 30, 2019. The session will begin from July 1, 2019 (Monday).

UP BEd JEE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upbed2019.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

This year, UP BEd JEE 2019 examination was conducted on April in two shifts. Paper 1 was held in the morning (9am to 12pm) while the afternoon shift was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The minimum eligibility criteria of the exam is a graduate degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks from the recognised university. The counselling process will be done at Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Faizabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi.