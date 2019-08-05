MJPRU UP B.Ed JEE results 2019 declared, how to check

MJPRU UP B.Ed results 2019: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has declared the results of Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE 2019 examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the websites mjpur.ac.in and upbed2019.in.

How to download the UP B.Ed 2019 result

Advertising

Step 1. Visit the UP B.Ed 2019 JEE official website upbed2019.in

Step 2. Click on the link for “UP B.Ed 2019 JEE Form & Candidate Login”

Step 3. A new page will open with a link to access the result

Step 4. Enter the log-in ID and password and submit

Advertising

Step 5. The result will be displayed on screen, which can be printed out for future reference.

Alternatively, the result can be accessed via the website– mjpru.ac.in.

The university conducted the UP B.Ed 2019 Joint Entrance Examination on April 15, 2019 in two sessions. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University is expected to notify about the counselling process soon as the results have been declared.