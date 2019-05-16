MJPRU UG/PG results: 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Odd Semester results declared

Toggle Menu
MJPRU Result 2019: Know how to check marks

MJPRU UG & PG Result 2019: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly has released the results of undergraduate courses (BA/ BSc/ B Com) Part I, II and III. Students can view their score from the official website – mjpru.ac.in.

The undergraduate and postgraduate examination results are also available at the partner website – indiaresults.com. The exam was held in September for various UG and PG courses – BA, B.Sc, B.Com, MA, M.Sc, M.Com.

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above or indiaresults.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the main examination result 2018 link
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details
Step 5: Check and download your results

M.J.P. Rohilkhand University was established in 1975 as an affiliating University and was renamed as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in 1997. Of the total 485 colleges affiliated to Rohilkhand University, more than 400 colleges are private.

