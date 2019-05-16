MJPRU UG/PG results: 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Odd Semester results declared

MJPRU UG & PG Result 2019: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly has released the results of undergraduate courses (BA/ BSc/ B Com) Part I, II and III. Students can view their score from the official website – mjpru.ac.in.

The undergraduate and postgraduate examination results are also available at the partner website – indiaresults.com. The exam was held in September for various UG and PG courses – BA, B.Sc, B.Com, MA, M.Sc, M.Com.

MJPRU UG PG results, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above or indiaresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the main examination result 2018 link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Check and download your results

M.J.P. Rohilkhand University was established in 1975 as an affiliating University and was renamed as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in 1997. Of the total 485 colleges affiliated to Rohilkhand University, more than 400 colleges are private.