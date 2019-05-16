Toggle Menu
MJPRU UP B.Ed JEE 2019 results: How and where to check

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) is expected to announce the results for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE 2019 today on May 15.

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2019: Rohilkhand University is expected to release the Up B.Ed 2019 results today. (Image source: upbed2019.in)

MJPRU UP B.Ed JEE Result 2019: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) is expected to declare the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE 2019 results today on May 15. Once the results are out, candidates can check their scores at the mjpur.ac.in and upbed2019.in.

According to the official brochure of the university, the results for the B.Ed examination are likely to be announced between May 10 and May 15. Since the university has not declared the results yet, it is expected to announce anytime today.

Also read | UP BEd JEE result 2019: How to check, counselling dates

After the results, Rohilkhand University will commence the online entrance counselling starting from June 1 to June 30, 2019. The academic session will start on July 1, 2019. Direct entry into the B.Ed programme will end on July 10, 2019.

How to download the UP B.Ed 2019 result

Step 1. Visit the UP B.Ed 2019 JEE official website upbed2019.in

Step 2. Click on the link for “UP B.Ed 2019 JEE Form & Candidate Login”

Step 3. A new page will open with a link to access the result

Step 4. Enter the log-in ID and password and submit

Step 5. The result will be displayed on screen, which can be printed out for future reference

Alternatively, the result can be accessed via the website– mjpru.ac.in.

The university conducted the UP B.Ed 2019 Joint Entrance Examination on April 15th, 2019 in two sessions. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University is expected to notify about the counselling process after the results are declared.

