Mizoram PSC indefinitely postpones recruitment exams amid students’ agitation

The Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) has indefinitely postponed several ongoing recruitment processes following an agitation by an influential students’ organisation over the functioning of the commission, officials said on Tuesday.

Members of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (ZPM) have been picketing outside the commission office since Monday, preventing staffers from entering the premises. The agitation entered its second day on Tuesday.

In a notification, the MPSC said the disruption at its office has forced it to temporarily suspend various recruitment-related activities and defer some previously scheduled programmes. It said that examinations for Group C posts under various departments are likely to be affected as question papers prepared by the MPSC could not be distributed under the prevailing situation.