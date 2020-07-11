Mizoram MBSE HSSLC 12th result 2020 to be released on this date

MBSE HSSLC 12th results 2020: Check result at mbse.edu.in. Representational image/ Express Photo by Tora Agarwala MBSE HSSLC 12th results 2020: Check result at mbse.edu.in. Representational image/ Express Photo by Tora Agarwala

Mizoram MBSE HSSLC 12th result 2020: The Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE will announce the result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 12 exam on Tuesday, July 14. The result will be announced around 12 noon. The board secretary Lalthangbika told indianexpress.com, “A total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result on Tuesday. The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website- mbse.edu.in.” The result of class 10 compartmental exam will also be released on the same day. A total of 143 students appeared in this year’s examinations. A book containing the results will be available at MBSE office with a price of Rs 150, the official mentioned.

The ongoing board exams in March was suspended due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. The pending class 12 examinations for arts, science, and commerce streams were held between July 1 and 3 taking social distancing measures. Around 7,026 class 12 students appeared for the pending exams in Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science.

Earlier, the board released the result of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) class 10 examination in May. A total of 12,324 students passed in this year’s exam calculating a pass percentage of 68.33 per cent. Three students have jointly held top rank with 476 marks out of 500. Of these three two are girls – Lalhlimpuii C Vanlalsiama and Singokhai Chozah and one male candidate Simon Shangpliang. All the three toppers are from same school St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl.

MBSE HSSLC result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 5: Submit the entered information.

Step 6: Save your Mizoram HSLC result 2020

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, a total of 78.94 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully. A total of 8,380 students qualified for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams out of 10,616 appeared.

About MBSE

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was set-up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. As part of its responsibilities, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations

